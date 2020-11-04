Philadelphia officers in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting identified; bodycam video to be released

"We truly believe that this is an important step in our commitment to transparency," said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw during a press conference before the release of the video.
Outlaw says the video will show the officers arrived on scene, the interaction between the parties involved, the lead up to the shooting and Wallace being transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.
WATCH: Philadelphia mayor, police commissioner speak about bodycam video in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting
This is the first time in the department's history that bodycam video has been released to the public.
Outlaw identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting as 25-year-old Sean Matarazzo, who joined the force in 2018, and 26-year-old Thomas Munz, who joined the force in 2017.
At the request of the Wallace family, District Attorney Larry Krasner says only part of the video will be released.
"We have protected that family, we have done here exactly what they asked us to do, to be transparent but also to protect their privacy in a moment of tragedy that is devastating this family," said Krasner.
WATCH: Philly DA Larry Krasner speaks before release of Walter Wallace Jr. shooting bodycam video
Last week, the Wallace family reviewed the bodycam video with Commissioner Outlaw.
The video also shows Wallace became incapacitated after the first shot of 14 that two officers fired at him, said lawyer Shaka Johnson, describing footage he said police showed him and other members of Wallace's family before a plan to release it and 911 calls publicly.
"I understand he had a knife, but that does not give you carte blanche to execute a man, quite frankly," Johnson told reporters at a news conference outside Philadelphia City Hall. "What other than death did you intend when you shoot a man - each officer - seven times apiece?"
WATCH: Attorney for Walter Wallace Jr. family holds press conference on police shooting
Johnson said that the Wallace family is not calling for the police officers who fired the fatal shots to be charged with murder.
"And here's why, here's why: they were improperly trained and did not have the proper equipment by which to effectuate their job," Johnson said.
No decision has been made if charges will be filed against the officers.
WATCH: Walter Wallace Jr.'s family does not want Philadelphia officers to face murder charges, attorney says
Cell video captured Wallace's altercation with officers before he was killed.
"Put the knife down, put the knife down," one officer can be heard saying.
RAW VIDEO: Video shows officers yelling 'put the knife down' before fatal shooting
The video does not make it clear whether he was in fact holding a knife, but witnesses and the family attorney confirm he was.
Police officials have not confirmed if officers knew anything prior to arrival about Wallace's mental condition.
Wallace's mother and wife were outside, shouting to police about his mental health problems, Johnson said.
RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia officer dragged by vehicle after looters ransack furniture store
The officers who shot Wallace did not have a Taser, Outlaw said, noting the department had previously asked for funding to equip more officers with those devices.
The officers each fired at least seven rounds - at least 14 total shots - but police could not say how many times Wallace was struck.
Johnson said the city has failed the Wallace family, the community and its police officers.
"The city has failed, not only the Wallace family, not only the other members of that community, who will be scarred and traumatized for the remainder of their days, but the city has also failed those police officers, it failed them tremendously. The only remedy the police had, in that moment per their thinking, was their service weapon. There was no less lethal action available. And that has been our war cry ever since Tuesday," said Johnson.
Wallace's killing spawned nights of unrest in the City of Philadelphia resulting in more than 200 arrests and 57 officers injured.
Krasner urges the public to honor the family's wishes and honor Wallace's memory in a peaceful manner.
"What we need is the public who view this, who feel passionately about this, to feel just as passionately about protecting this family and honoring the memory of Walter Wallace by not tearing up the city. His family is asking you to honor him not to disgrace his memory by tearing up the city," said Krasner.
WATCH: Looters ransack businesses in Philadelphia Port Richmond section