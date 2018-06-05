Officers in Wildwood beach arrest won't face criminal charges

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3545423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Attorney: Wildwood officers arresting client was 'overreaction': Gray Hall reports on Action News at 5 p.m., May 31, 2018

Prosecutors say officers involved in the violent arrest of a Philadelphia woman accused of underage drinking in Wildwood, New Jersey over the Memorial Day weekend won't face any criminal charges.Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland made the announcement Tuesday.He said the decision was made after his office completed a preliminary investigation that involved reviewingandas well as statements from several independent witnesses and other related material.The beachgoer's video showed an officer punching the woman twice in the head as she was prone on the sand, her legs flailing. Wildwood officials have said the videos show the woman assaulted the officers first, while her lawyer has said police overreacted.In statement, Sutherland said, "As County Prosecutor, I recognize that the video footage has raised a lot of questions regarding the officers' actions. A decision such as this is not based on emotion; it is based upon applying the proper laws, policies and directives that govern law enforcement."The Wildwood Police Department's Internal Affairs Unit is now conducting an administrative investigation into the incident.------