Officials: 7 recent deaths are suspected drug overdoses

Delaware News

WILMINGTON, Del. --
Officials in Delaware say suspected drug overdoses have recently claimed the lives of seven people in the state.

The News Journal in Wilmington reported Tuesday that the deaths occurred over the weekend.

Wendy Hudson, a spokeswoman for the Division of Forensic Science, said pending toxicology reports will confirm whether the deaths were drug-related.

Like the rest of the country, Delaware is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. Officials said 87 people have died so far in 2018 from suspected drug overdoses.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Delaware emergency rooms saw a 105 percent increase in suspected opioid overdoses from July 2016 to September 2017.

The Drug Enforcement Administration considers Philadelphia to be a main supplier of Delaware's heroin, largely due to the I-95 corridor.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News