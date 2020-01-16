Likely cause of fatal South Philadelphia explosion, fire was natural gas leak: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fire officials said Thursday afternoon that the likely cause of a fatal explosion in South Philadelphia was a natural gas leak."The proximate cause was a leak of natural gas from piping in the street," Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said during a news briefing.Officials said there were no prior reports of the pipe leaking ahead of the December 19 blast that claimed the lives of two people and destroyed three rowhomes in the 1400 block of South 8th Street. Water officials also said there were no active work orders for the Philadelphia Water Department at the time of the explosion.Neighbors and crews desperately tried to get to the victims, but two victims were trapped in the rubble and did not survive.In the days that followed the incident, area businesses and residents rallied to help by raising money and offering free meals.Now, nothing stands where the row homes once stood."Five families directly across from where we live were destroyed and those five families lost everything they ever had in their entire lives," said Francis Hoeber.Councilman Mark Squilla said Thursday that it's important that the city look at aging infrastructure for all neighborhoods.Thiel said the investigation into the "root cause" of the explosion is still underway.