Officials in Delaware announce $1 million drug bust

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The United States Attorney's office in Wilmington, Delaware, announced a historic million-dollar drug bust on Thursday.On August 21, Julian Rivera-Villa was arrested after distributing heroin and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl at a parking lot in New Castle County, officials said.Investigators searched the home Rivera-Villa shared with his now-co-defendant, Ricardo Perez-Guillen, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and found heroin, cocaine and 14,000 fake oxycodone pills.The drugs were determined to have a street value of over $1 million. Officials also found $28,000 in cash.Federal investigators said the two men are now facing several drug-related charges.