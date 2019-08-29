delaware news

Officials in Delaware announce $1 million drug bust

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The United States Attorney's office in Wilmington, Delaware, announced a historic million-dollar drug bust on Thursday.

On August 21, Julian Rivera-Villa was arrested after distributing heroin and oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl at a parking lot in New Castle County, officials said.

Investigators searched the home Rivera-Villa shared with his now-co-defendant, Ricardo Perez-Guillen, in Gloucester City, New Jersey, and found heroin, cocaine and 14,000 fake oxycodone pills.

The drugs were determined to have a street value of over $1 million. Officials also found $28,000 in cash.

Federal investigators said the two men are now facing several drug-related charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtoncrimedrug bustheroindelaware newsdrugs
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE NEWS
Abandoned dogs get second chance at life thanks to officers, SPCA
Man accused of exposing himself to hotel clerk, following her to CVS
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
Kindergarten Survival Guide, as needed by Action News at 4 anchors
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing teen may be in danger, Philadelphia police say
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
Teen, 14, dies after shooting in Southwest Philadelphia schoolyard
5 in custody after shots fired at police
Dozens of guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
'A big deal': Florida braces for Hurricane Dorian
Show More
Woman falls asleep in car, wakes up on driveway; car missing
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Military helicopters bring out the curious in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
More TOP STORIES News