Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting

Philadelphia police officials have met with the family of the man who was shot and killed by officers earlier this week.Wednesday night, a vigil was held to remember 36-year-old Jeffrey Dennis.Action News was there as his family walked out of Police Headquarters Thursday morning.They met with Commissioner Richard Ross for several hours, to discuss the shooting.Dennis was shot and killed at Hegerman and Princeton Streets in the Tacony section on Monday afternoon.An undercover drug unit was trying to serve Dennis a warrant when the officers say he drove his car at officers in an attempt to flee.Three officers were hurt.Another opened fire, killing Dennis.Commissioner Ross says surveillance video is being carefully examined to determine if the shooting was justified.The family's attorney says they believe the shooting was not justified.------