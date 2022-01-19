Police: Woman beaten to death with pipe in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood

DEVELOPING: Philadelphia Police are now conducting a murder investigation in the 300 block of Chestnut St.



Initial reports noted police responded to calls of a 31 year old woman who had been assaulted by a man armed with a pipe.



She suffered severe head trauma.@6abc pic.twitter.com/ADIX4u6PMu — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) January 19, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was beaten to death in Old City.It happened inside a building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.Police say a male suspect attacked a 31-year-old woman with a pipe.She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.The suspect was taken into police custody.There was no immediate word on what sparked the attack or where the incident occurred on the block.The woman has not been identified.