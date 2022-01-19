Police: Woman beaten to death with pipe in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Woman beaten to death with pipe in Old City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was beaten to death in Old City.

It happened inside a building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a male suspect attacked a 31-year-old woman with a pipe.

She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.



The suspect was taken into police custody.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the attack or where the incident occurred on the block.

The woman has not been identified.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiacrime
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Snowy Thursday Morning Commute
2 dead, 3 firefighters injured in South Jersey crash
Starbucks no longer requiring US workers to be vaccinated
Biden holding press conference marking one year in office | LIVE
Woman says someone followed her in Center City using Apple AirTag
Clue about Gov. Murphy stumps 'Jeopardy!' contestants
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Show More
Website for free COVID tests is here. How does it work?
GM Howie Roseman expects Jalen Hurts to be Eagles' starting QB in 2022
Cobbs Creek Golf Course to receive $65M to begin reopen plans
Pa. high school football team shovels neighborhood instead of workout
Teens allowed to drive big rigs in new federal program
More TOP STORIES News