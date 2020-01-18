One person killed in apparent road rage shooting on Route 80 in New Jersey

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of Route 80 near exit 63 around 12:18 a.m.
The victims were in one vehicle. One person died at the scene.
The wounded person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Officials said one person in the vehicle was not hurt.
No description has been released on a second vehicle.
New Jersey State Police shut down the westbound lanes of the highway for nearly 6 hours during the investigation.
The highway reopened shortly after 5:00 a.m.