One person killed in apparent road rage shooting on Route 80 in New Jersey

LODI, New Jersey -- Gunfire killed one person and wounded another in an apparent road rage incident shortly after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi, New Jersey.

The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of Route 80 near exit 63 around 12:18 a.m.

The victims were in one vehicle. One person died at the scene.

The wounded person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Officials said one person in the vehicle was not hurt.



No description has been released on a second vehicle.

New Jersey State Police shut down the westbound lanes of the highway for nearly 6 hours during the investigation.

The highway reopened shortly after 5:00 a.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lodibergen countyshooting
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Snow Hits Area, Changing to Rain
Prince Harry, Meghan to give up 'royal highness' titles
Body of missing teen found amid human trafficking investigation: Sources
Source: DHS file on murder suspect reads like a 'horror show'
6abc True Crime: The Unicorn Killer
7 homes impacted in Olney fire, residents displaced
$66M painting stolen 23 years ago found inside gallery's walls
Show More
Court to review law requiring employer-provided health care to pay for birth control
Vaping crisis: CDC focuses on THC-containing products
Grandfather leaned out window before toddler fell to death
Shelter Me visits Happy Tails Retirement Home
Philly police rescue family of 5 from Tacony fire
More TOP STORIES News