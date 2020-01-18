One person killed in apparent road rage shooting on Route 80 in New Jersey

Troopers responded at 12:16 a.m. to the report of a shooting on I-80 WB, MP 64.4 in Lodi, Bergen County. One confirmed fatality and one additional injured victim. There is no further information available at the moment. — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) January 18, 2020

LODI, New Jersey -- Gunfire killed one person and wounded another in an apparent road rage incident shortly after midnight on Route 80 in Lodi, New Jersey.The shooting happened in the westbound lanes of Route 80 near exit 63 around 12:18 a.m.The victims were in one vehicle. One person died at the scene.The wounded person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.Officials said one person in the vehicle was not hurt.No description has been released on a second vehicle.New Jersey State Police shut down the westbound lanes of the highway for nearly 6 hours during the investigation.The highway reopened shortly after 5:00 a.m.