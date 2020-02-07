Arts & Entertainment

Veterans, newcomers nominated for Best Actress Oscar

NEW YORK -- Five actresses are competing to take home the most prestigious award in film.

Two of them are previous Oscars winners: Renée Zellweger ("Cold Mountain") and Charlize Theron ("Monster").

Zellweger, who is nominated for her performance in "Judy" about Judy Garland's final 1968 concerts in London, is the likely favorite after winning Golden Globe, Critics Choice and SAG awards.

At 25, Saoirse Ronan is the second youngest performer to ever receive 4 Oscar nominations. She was nominated for her first Oscar in 2008. This year, she's up for her performance in "Little Women." Ronan has never won.

British actress Cynthia Erivo is nominated for her first Oscar for her performance as freedom fighter and abolitionist Harriet Tubman in "Harriet." Erivo is also nominated in the Original Song category.

Scarlett Johansson is another first-time and double nominee. Her performance in "Marriage Story" is nominated in this category, while she is also up for the Supporting Actress honor for her role in "Jojo Rabbit."

Actress in a Leading Role

  • Cynthia Erivo in "Harriet"


  • Scarlett Johansson in "Marriage Story"

  • Saoirse Ronan in "Little Women"

  • Charlize Theron in "Bombshell"

  • Renée Zellweger in "Judy"


    • Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET 3:30 CT 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
