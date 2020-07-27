3 Fitness classes that get you in shape outdoors

DanceFit at the Flourtown Swim Club in Chestnut Hill is making a big splash with Aqua Zumba.Aqua Zumba blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance, which means every step is more challenging, but there's less impact. Along with Aqua Zumba, the boutique dance studio owner Bria Moss-Wilkerson streams dance classes online and hosts outdoor classes around their Frankford location.Chestnut Hill location: 98 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118Fishtown location: 2423 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125Get Paris Fit Studios is pulling up in a parking lot near you with their next event called "Pull Up, Park and Dance."For the next few months, they'll be picking different parking lots across Philadelphia for Zumba pop-ups. You simply come, park your car and get movin'.On Aug. 1, "Pull Up, Park and Dance" will be making a stop in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.221 Vine St Suite B, PhiladelphiaUnder the historical Shambles at Headhouse Square, you can find Three Queens Yoga.Owner Mariel Freeman is an experienced yoga teacher of about 16 years, specializing in bio-mechanics and optimal alignment.She also tell us yoga is a great strategy for stress reduction.410 Monroe St, Philadelphia, PA 19125