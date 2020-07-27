FYI Philly

3 Fitness classes that get you in shape outdoors

DanceFit, Get Paris Fit Studios and Three Queens Yoga take their workouts outdoors.
By Bethany Owings
DanceFit at the Flourtown Swim Club in Chestnut Hill is making a big splash with Aqua Zumba.

Aqua Zumba blends the Zumba philosophy with water resistance, which means every step is more challenging, but there's less impact. Along with Aqua Zumba, the boutique dance studio owner Bria Moss-Wilkerson streams dance classes online and hosts outdoor classes around their Frankford location.

DanceFit | Instagram
Chestnut Hill location: 98 Bethlehem Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118
Fishtown location: 2423 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125

Get Paris Fit Studios is pulling up in a parking lot near you with their next event called "Pull Up, Park and Dance."

For the next few months, they'll be picking different parking lots across Philadelphia for Zumba pop-ups. You simply come, park your car and get movin'.

On Aug. 1, "Pull Up, Park and Dance" will be making a stop in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

Get Paris Fit Studios | Website | Instagram
221 Vine St Suite B, Philadelphia

Under the historical Shambles at Headhouse Square, you can find Three Queens Yoga.

Owner Mariel Freeman is an experienced yoga teacher of about 16 years, specializing in bio-mechanics and optimal alignment.

She also tell us yoga is a great strategy for stress reduction.

Three Queens Yoga| Instagram
410 Monroe St, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiafyi phillyfyi fitnessbe localish philadelphiabe localish
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
3 new must-try Mexican restaurants and the return of arts and culture
Celebrate joy with The Sable Collective
Arts and culture come roaring back in Philadelphia
Local Farmers Seeing a Pandemic Surge in Business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
More than a dozen members of Marlins test positive for COVID-19
City supports Marlins' quarantine in Philly after positive COVID-19 tests
Senate GOP unveils proposal for next stimulus package
NJ gym owners arrested for defying state orders
More than 700 attend N.J. party, ignore social distancing
Pelosi, others hail John Lewis as 'conscience' of Congress
Philadelphia mom on mission to bring son's killer to justice
Show More
Large crowd takes over Pennypack Park in Philadelphia
Four Seasons Hotel reopens in Center City
Man, teenage nephew dead after multi-alarm fire in Allentown
Spike in COVID-19 cases leads to emergency plasma shortage
More than 2 dozen NJ lifeguards test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News