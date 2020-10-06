Philadelphia police commissioner says department has its 'foot on the gas' as city records 364 homicides, deadliest year since 2007

Outlaw said the employment of new tactics, as recently as September 1, has seen some of the metrics trend in the right direction, but there was still a lot of work to be done.
"We know trends are just that, trends. Tragically, these past few days have reminded us, yet again, of this harsh reality," she said.
Outlaw said that positive and sustained impact will require a "collective and holistic effort" from law enforcement, with policing being just one part of that process.
She said changes in the budgeting process will allow for a stronger reliance on technology, which has seemingly aided in the effort to clear crimes.
"Let me be clear, we are not giving up, we are not waving the white flag and we are not taking our foot off of the gas. We will continue pressing forward until we, along with our valued partners, overcome this crisis," Outlaw said.
As Philadelphia continues to combat alarming gun violence, 2020 is now the city's deadliest year since 2007, and there are three months still to go.
As of Tuesday morning, the city has recorded at least 364 homicides. That number has already surpassed last year's homicide total of 356 and on pace to eclipse 391 homicides in 2007.
"Today, our city reached a grim milestone" Outlaw said Monday. "With almost three months remaining in the year and the insidious gun violence we continue to witness, today has exceeded the number of murders our City faced during the entirety of 2019."
The latest deadly incident occurred around 12:40 a.m. Tuesday in Southwest Philadelphia. Police said a person opened fire on a 19-year-old man who was standing inside a takeout restaurant.
The suspect fired shots from the sidewalk through an open door and then fled the scene. The 19-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Around 1 p.m. Monday, gunfire erupted in the parking lot of a Lowe's in South Philadelphia. Police say a 21-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body and later died at the hospital.
Lowe's corporate confirmed the victim was an employee at the hardware store.
"Nice, young person who started working here in the summer. That's what we were told by my friends," said Drema Ricco of South Philadelphia.
The shooting outside Lowe's came less than 24 hours after a 15-year-old was shot in the head on Sunday night. He died at the hospital.
The 15-year-old victim has been identified by family as Omar Wade.
The gunfire continued throughout Monday. Here's a recap of some of those deadly shooting incidents:
South Corlies Street shooting
Police said a 27-year-old man was shot in the head on the 1800 block of South Corlies Street around 2 p.m. He later died at the hospital.
Fanshawe Street shooting
Police said a 22-year-old man was shot dead around 5:11 p.m. on the 1300 block of Fanshawe Street. He died at the scene.
North Lambert Street double homicide
Police said two people were found dead inside a home on the 6500 block of N. Lambert Street around 6:30 p.m.
According to authorities, a 48-year-old woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head in the living room of the home and a 29-year-old man was found shot in the basement. Both victims died at the hospital.
Brill Street homicide
Around 6:43 p.m., police said a man in his 20s was shot in the back of the head on the 800 block of Brill Street. Police said the victim died at the hospital.
No arrests have been made in connection with these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.