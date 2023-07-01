Cambria County police officer dies after overdosing on drugs from evidence: Officials

An investigation is underway Friday after officials discovered the cause of death of a Pennsylvania police officer who died in early June.

JONSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway Friday after officials discovered the cause of death of a Pennsylvania police officer who died in early June.

A Cambria County coroner says the 40-year-old police sergeant, Michael Beblar of the West Hills Police Department, died from cardiac arrest as a result of an overdose.

The district attorney says the drugs were evidence from some of Beblar's recent and previous cases.

"Mr. Beblar died from a mixed drug toxicity of fentanyl, hydrocodone, and xylazine. The manner of death has been ruled accidental," said Jeff Lees, the coroner in Cambria County.

State police are investigating the West Hills Police Department's evidence-holding protocol.

Beblar's family says they are shocked and surprised by the apparent drug use.