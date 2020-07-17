Owner of John's Roast Pork assaulted at his South Philadelphia eatery

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular South Philadelphia business owner says he was assaulted by two men who were camped out at his eatery.John Bucci says when he showed up at John's Roast Pork around 6:45 a.m., two men were on his property.When he asked them to leave, he says things escalated."He picked up a TV and tossed it at me. If it weren't for a picnic table, I would have gotten hit with that," said Bucci. "Then he picked up a rock and hit me in the chest and then came over and took a swing at me."Bucci says they also threatened to burn down his building and made terroristic threats.Bucci is a James Beard Award winner and the family's roast pork shop has been on the corner of Snyder Avenue for 90 years.The South Philadelphia institution recently reopened after being closed for months during the COVID-19 pandemic.Bucci is a leukemia survivor and was worried about his health. He says he's never had any issues there before, but he feels the neighborhood has changed since the crisis began."Something has to be done. I mean, as a business owner, I'm starting to get emotional. This is getting very, very out of control," said Bucci.Bucci did file a police report and says he does have clear pictures of the two men involved.Police say they are investigating the incident.