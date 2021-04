ROSE VALLEY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police are searching for the thief who stole a historic beaver statue and plaque from a Delaware County trail.Troopers say a bronze beaver and a Minquas Indian Trail Marker were taken from Rose Valley Road and Traymore Lane sometime between 5:00 p.m. on April 4 and 5:00 p.m. on April 5.The pieces of art were sculpted in 1926 and have great historical meaning to Rose Valley Borough.Anyone with information on the theft should contact Pennsylvania State Police.