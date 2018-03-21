Pa. Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer crash

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
A crash involving two tractor-trailers and a pickup truck has shut down the westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike west of Reading for hours Wednesday.

It happened in snowy conditions before 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Action News is told the pickup truck was towing a trailer of some kind when it collided with at least one of the big rigs.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Authorities shut down all westbound lanes of the turnpike at Reading (Exit 286).

The Turnpike reopened around 12:30 p.m.

