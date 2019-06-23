Passengers lucky to be unharmed after plane crash in New Jersey

(Ocean City Firefighters Association)

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are lucky to be completely unharmed after their plane nosedived next to the runway while attempting to land in New Jersey.

It happened Saturday around 10 a.m. at the Ocean City Municipal Airport in Cape May County.

The FAA confirmed that a Cessna C140 aircraft bounced hard and veered off Runway 24 into a marshy area during the landing attempt. A photo from the scene shows the nose of the plane grounded as the body juts upward.

Officials said the wind was a factor.

Both passengers completely avoided injury, officials said.

An investigation is underway.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
cape may countyplane accidentnew jersey newsplane crash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of killing woman, grandson charged with Feb. murder
Philadelphia refinery fire extinguished, air monitoring continues
NY man becomes 11th to die on Dominican Republic vacation
Driver who hit 2 women blames mechanical issue with SUV
Person struck by car, killed on I-95 in Chester
Baby formula sold at Walmart recalled, may contain metal
YouTube star missing, fans concerned after recent video
Show More
Active duty Air Force member, 2 children found dead on Staten Island
AccuWeather: Sunny And Warm
4 men shot, wounded in Point Breeze
Driver crashes vehicle into several cars in Wilmington
440 students to retake ACT after school fails to submit scores
More TOP STORIES News