Senator Pat Toomey talks COVID-19 in PA, Biden admin

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Host Matt O'Donnell sits down for a 1-on-1 conversation with Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey.
The two discuss the outcome of the local election, the Joe Biden/Kamala Harris transition and more fallout from last month's historic election.
Toomey also discusses the country's COVID response, possible relief packages from Congress, economic recovery and his announcement that he will not seek re-election for Senate nor run for Pennsylvania Governor.
