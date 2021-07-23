Police ID man charged with murder after shooting at Pat's King of Steaks in Philadelphia

Paul Burkert

Deadly shooting at iconic Pat’s steaks in south Philadelphia.



Police believe the victim and shooter got into an argument while in line for a cheesesteak and started fighting. Shooter pulled out a gun and fired a single shot. Shooter is in custody.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect who was arrested for a fatal shooting at Philadelphia's iconic Pat's King of Steaks.Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder for the early Thursday morning shooting.Police were called to the 1200 block of South 9th Street around 12:55 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.That's where officers found 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, with a gunshot wound to the lower back.Officers rushed him to Jefferson University Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 1:23 a.m.Police said Burkert and Padro were in line for food when they got into an argument over a parking spot.Investigators said about six or seven other customers were also in line waiting on cheesesteaks when the fight broke out.Witnesses saw the suspect get into a van with a female driver. Police said those witnesses gave a detailed description of the gunman, as well as the van and its tag number.A few minutes later, authorities said the man matching the description of the shooter showed up at 5th and Market streets in Center City where he turned himself in after contacting police.