U.S. & WORLD

Sebring Florida bank shooting: All 5 victims killed were female

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on a shooting in Sebring, Florida, that left five people dead.

SEBRING, Florida --
Authorities have begun to release details about the five people who were killed in a shooting at a bank on Wednesday.

FULL STORY: The latest on the Florida bank shooting

All five victims were female, according to the Highlands County Sheriff. Four of them worked for the bank, while one was a customer.

Two of the victims have been identified as Cynthia Watson, 65, who was a customer, and Marisol Lopez, 55, who was a bank employee.

Sebring police Chief Karl Hoglund said three of the victims' families don't want their loved one's name released.

The suspect, 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, called police from inside the bank and told them he shot five people, police said.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the Florida bank shooting suspect

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they come in.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingu.s. & worldgun violencecrimefatal shootingFlorida
U.S. & WORLD
Worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history
Police describe Florida bank shooting that killed 5
What we know about Florida bank shooting suspect
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 injured in suspected road rage shooting on Route 309
AccuWeather: Heavy Morning Rain, Afternoon Drying
5-year-old left on school bus for 7 hours
New tax impacting Jersey Shore rentals
Center City's 1st medical marijuana dispensary opens
Superintendent accused of lying to get help for sick student
Marvel superheroes exhibit set for Franklin Institute
Study: 30 minutes of exercise can counteract a day of sitting
Show More
Chick-fil-A won't make Super Bowl Sunday exception
Man on tracks struck and killed in Yeadon
Police ID man shot and killed in Trenton
Court orders Italy to pay $20,000 in damages to Amanda Knox
Jayme Closs to get $25K reward from Jennie-O
More News