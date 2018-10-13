Pedestrian critically injured in hit and run in Kensington

Philadelphia police have taken a suspect into custody in a hit and run accident.The incident occurred around 4 a.m. Saturday morning on the 3200 block of G Street near Allegheny Avenue in the city's Kensington section.Police say the 32-year-old victim was crossing at G Street when he was struck by an SUV.He was dragged 50-feet by the vehicle.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.An hour later, police on patrol spotted what's believed to be the SUV involved at Frankford and Cambria streets in the city's Frankford section.There they took the driver into custody.------