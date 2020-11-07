Pedestrian struck, killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a female pedestrian dead in South Philadelphia Saturday.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 8th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection. The striking vehicle took off.

Police are trying to compile a description of the striking vehicle.

There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
