Pedestrian struck, killed in South Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a hit-and-run incident that left a female pedestrian dead in South Philadelphia Saturday.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. at 8th Street and Oregon Avenue.
Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection. The striking vehicle took off.
Police are trying to compile a description of the striking vehicle.
There has been no word on any arrests made at this time.
