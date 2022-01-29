snow

High winds complicate snow removal in New Jersey suburbs

Even as the snowfall started to ease up by mid-morning, the wind was blowing the snow back onto roads that had been cleared.
By Bryanna Gallagher
PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The nor'easter bringing heavy snow and high winds to the region continued to push through the area on Saturday morning.

And those high winds were complicating the snow removal efforts.

It was yet another reason for everyone to stay off the roads, if possible.



Some people, however, had no choice but to venture outside.

"I wasn't expecting it to be so high, but I'm going to have to drive in it," one woman told us as she cleaned off her car. "And it's not really that clear on the road, but I'm going to manage."
