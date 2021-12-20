hit and run

Woman struck by hit-and-run driver while crossing street in Pennsauken Twp.

Businesses on the block say speeding is a problem and they hope the township intervenes.
By
PENNSAUKEN TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck a woman who was trying to cross the street.

It happened around 5:20 p.m. Friday on the 6300 block of Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken Township.

Pennsauken Township police say 47-year-old Mayra Polanco had been dropped off on Westfield Avenue, between Cove Road and Penn Street, and was trying to cross the street to go home when the driver hit her and fled the scene.

She was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

"How dare somebody just drive off. It was like come on, they're human beings," said Jay Webb, who owns Variety Liquidation Center. He heard the crash happen.

Mayra Polanco



"A lady in another car was saying, 'Oh my gosh they drove off,'" Webb recalled.

He says he provided investigators with surveillance video of the accident. Police say the silver minivan that hit Polanco should have extensive damage to the front and windshield.

"It's unfortunate. We're seeing a lot of it, not just here in New Jersey, but all around the region. Just a disregard for life. People getting in accidents and choosing to drive away instead of stopping," said Captain Gerry Henkel with the Pennsauken Police Department.

He says there has been an uptick in reckless driving in the township this year, including a fatal hit-and-run in October.

"It's just something we can't seem to get control of," said Henkel.

Businesses on the block say speeding is a problem and they hope the township intervenes.

"I was hoping that, eventually, they would put in some bumps to keep people down to the required speed limit of 25 mph," said Webb.

Police are asking the person responsible to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 856-488-0080.
