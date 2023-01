The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the 4% increase last month citing inflation.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the 4% increase last month citing inflation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- January 15 marks the first day of liquor and wine price increases for state-owned stores across Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved the 4% increase last month citing inflation.

They also have to offset annual operating costs from the last four years.

This is the first time since 2019 that liquor and wine prices have gone up in Pennsylvania.