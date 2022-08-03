Pennsylvania teen uses trampoline to help residents escape fire

"I was thinking a pole at first but that would be too heavy to move," the teen said.

BENTLEYVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A quick-thinking Pennsylvania teenager used a trampoline to help his neighbors escape a fire.

Fallon O'Regan was headed for bed around 1 a.m. Tuesday in his apartment in Bentleyville, Washington County when he saw the flames.

He knew the tenants on the higher levels of the apartment building would get hurt if they had to jump to the ground.

So O'Regan looked around the yard for anything he could use to help.

He then saw a trampoline.

"Me and Robert, my neighbor downstairs, we had to move the trampoline from across the side of the house to the three bedrooms over on the last part of the house because they would have got hurt," O'Regan said.

O'Regan said his neighbors threw their dogs out onto the trampoline first.

"Ten minutes go by, we had to talk them out," O'Regan said.

The teen's mother, Becky William, said she was proud of him.

"I mean we're suffering losses because we think we lost our cats, but he saved a lot of people today. I'm really proud of him," Wiliams said.

Three people were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, according to the fire chief.