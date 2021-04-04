6abc Loves the Arts

6abc Loves the Arts: Pennsylvania Ballet back with 1st ever all digital season

By Wendy Daughenbaugh
EMBED <>More Videos

Pennsylvania Ballet returns with 1st ever all digital season

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For its spring season, Pennsylvania Ballet is leaning into the virtual world.

"It's going to be something totally unusual that is going to blow people's minds," promises Artistic Director, Angel Corella.

Corella says he wanted to kick things off by pushing the envelope both physically, "show the dancers and show their strength and technique right away," and digitally, with multi-camera angles designed to make audience members feel like they're a part of the performance.

"We had a drone going over the dancers and recording them over the top," Corella says.

The season includes three shows, called Strength, Resilience, and Beauty, respectively.

"The three words sort of represent the situation that we're in right now," Corella says.

Resilience contains three works, "The second one is a ballet by George Balanchine. And he's a little bit more neoclassical," Corella says, "the music is also very energetic and fluent, and the dancing is also very challenging."

The program also includes a contemporary ballet by choreographer Christopher Wheeldon called Polyphonia.

"The music is by Ligeti and the music; it's really difficult music," Corella says.

The final dance is Raymonda Suite, a famous classical piece reconstructed by Angel.

"As popular as Swan Lake," Corella points out; a story of love, betrayal and war.

The season wraps up with Beauty, a program that features three world premieres along with music by Philadelphia's Jennifer Higdon, a Pulitzer Prize and three-time Grammy award-winning composer. "Music that in some cases has never been publicized," Corella says.

Pennsylvania Ballet Spring Digital Season | Website
Resilience streams April 29-May 5; Beauty streams May 27-June 2
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiapa balletfyi loves the arts6abc loves the arts
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
6ABC LOVES THE ARTS
Gross McCleaf Gallery's long legacy of female leadership, promoting emerging artists
'Fat Ham' puts a contemporary spin on Shakespeare's classic 'Hamlet'
Asian Arts initiative's 'Unity at the Initiative' show showcases QTPOC art
Arden Theatre stages play inspired by Philando Castile's death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch Now: 'Looking for Lady Day' - Billie Holiday & Philadelphia
1 killed in crash near Delaware Memorial Bridge
Man found shot and killed outside Cherry Hill apartment complex
Family says 21-year-old's death was case of mistaken identity
Bar service permitted once again in Pa. outside Philly
Upper Darby Twp. police search for missing pregnant woman
In Easter speech, pope calls wars in pandemic 'scandalous'
Show More
Teen arrested after video of attack on Asian couple went viral
Philly vaccine rollout moves to Phase 1c on Monday | What you should know
Rapper DMX still on life support, publicist now says
Fire damages homes at former Warminster naval air base
March Madness: Jalen Suggs hits buzzer-beater you have to see
More TOP STORIES News