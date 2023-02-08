Pennsylvania toddler gets head stuck in cake pan, firefighters respond

"She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there," her mother said.

LEWISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters in central Pennsylvania came to the rescue after a little girl got her head stuck inside a cake pan.

Erin Meixel, the child's mother, called 911 for help on Monday, but says it was a sight to see.

"She wore it kind of like a shawl around her shoulders until the firemen got there. She was a trooper. She was still able to eat and drink while she had this tin around her.

Firefighters from Junction Fire Company in Lewistown used snippers to cut the angel food cake pan and free the 2-year-old girl named Quinnley.

Her mom says these sticky situations run in the family.

She says crews came to her aid after getting her legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child.

Quinnley is now fine and her mother is very thankful for the firefighters.