Which state saw the most COVID-19 cases among meat-processing workers?

Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention data shows Pennsylvania has seen the most COVID-19 cases among meat-processing workers.
According to the data released last week, the state has seen at least 858 cases from 22 meet-processing plants. That figure is the highest among 19 states reported to the CDC, and includes Enock Benjamin, a former worker at the JBS Souderton plant whose family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the company after his death.
Delaware ranked seventh with 336 cases from six poultry processing plants.
