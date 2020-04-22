Gov. Wolf encourages Pennsylvania voters to apply for mail-in ballot amid COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging registered voters to apply for a mail-in ballot for the June 2 primary election, as Pennsylvania continues mitigation efforts to fight COVID-19.
Wolf also announced the Department of State has launched an awareness campaign to inform the public about the new primary election date and how to apply for a mail-in ballot.
This includes sending 4.2 million postcards to primary voters. In-person voting at polling places will remain available.
"There is no more important civic duty than voting, but we also want to make sure that every primary voter can cast their vote safely," said Governor Wolf. "This election is the first time that voters have the option to vote by mail-in ballot and I encourage every Pennsylvania voter to visit votesPA.com to conveniently update their registration or apply for a mail-in ballot."
Registered voters can apply online for a mail-in or absentee ballot at VotesPA.com. The deadline is May 26, at 5 p.m.
So far, government officials confirmed, 462,085 voters have applied for a mail-in ballot and 139,572 voters have applied for an absentee ballot.
"The 2020 election season is bringing unprecedented changes for Pennsylvania voters," said Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. "We are using every tool available to make sure voters know about the changes in voting while also staying safe, including the new option for all voters to vote by mail from the comfort of their home."
Boockyar says voters should pay special attention to their county's announcements regarding the relocation of polling places due to COVID-19 if they choose to vote in person.
"For the primary election, many voters could be voting at different locations than in the past if they cannot or do not wish to vote by mail," said Boockyar.
Voters will be able to check their voting location through the Department of State's polling place locator.
For more information on the new mail-in ballots and all things related to voting in Pennsylvania, call the Department of State's toll-free hotline at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).
