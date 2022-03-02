lottery

$3 million lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Lehigh Valley deli

The ticket was purchased at the Deli Mart on the 4200 block of Tilghman Street.
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lottery player in the Lehigh Valley is now a multi-millionaire.

That's because a $3 million-winning Monopoly 100X scratch-off ticket was sold in Allentown, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.

The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The PA Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of the winning ticket and call their offices at 1-800-692-7481.

Monopoly 100X is a $30 game. To win, a player's numbers have to match any of the winning numbers on the ticket. If that happens, the player wins the prize shown under the matching number.

