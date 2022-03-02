ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A lottery player in the Lehigh Valley is now a multi-millionaire.
That's because a $3 million-winning Monopoly 100X scratch-off ticket was sold in Allentown, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Wednesday.
The ticket was purchased at the Deli Mart on the 4200 block of Tilghman Street.
The store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
The PA Lottery says scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.
Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of the winning ticket and call their offices at 1-800-692-7481.
Monopoly 100X is a $30 game. To win, a player's numbers have to match any of the winning numbers on the ticket. If that happens, the player wins the prize shown under the matching number.
MORE TOP STORIES:
$3 million lottery scratch-off ticket sold at Lehigh Valley deli
The ticket was purchased at the Deli Mart on the 4200 block of Tilghman Street.
LOTTERY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News