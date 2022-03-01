construction

Public able to view, ask questions on Washington Avenue project at open house

The 2.5-mile road is the primary east-to-west corridor in South Philadelphia.
By
Open house to showcase Washington Avenue redesign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The redesign for Washington Avenue will be on display for the South Philadelphia neighborhood during an open house at the Christian Street YMCA Tuesday evening.

The initial plan was to shrink Washington Avenue from five lanes to three from Grays Ferry Avenue to 4th Street, according to the Philadelphia Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability (OTIS).

But the city backpedaled last month after getting community opposition.

Instead, the city decided to give Washington Avenue a layout where some areas are three lanes and others are four.

The talks with the community have been happening since 2020 - delayed and later restarted last year.



The goal, the city says, is to balance safety improvements for bicyclists and pedestrians with parking and traffic concerns.

Construction is set to begin sometime this year. Officials say communities will be notified. They also say "no parking" signs will be installed.

Members of the public will have an opportunity to view the plans and ask questions at the public open house at 6:30 p.m. at the Christian Street YMCA on 1724 Christian Street.

