Pennsylvania primaries preview: The race for Pat Toomey's seat, upcoming debates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's Inside Story, the panel tackles a myriad of topics pertaining to Pennsylvania politics.Host Matt O' Donnell speaks with political columnist John Baer and managing editor Steve Ulrich about the upcoming primaries.Then they discuss GOP candidates setting a list of demands for the primary debates, with some calling them "unprecedented and unnecessary".Also, the U.S Senate race continues for PA to decide who will replace Republican senator Pat Toomey.