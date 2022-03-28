Pennsylvania primaries preview: The race for Pat Toomey's seat, upcoming debates

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this week's Inside Story, the panel tackles a myriad of topics pertaining to Pennsylvania politics.
Host Matt O' Donnell speaks with political columnist John Baer and managing editor Steve Ulrich about the upcoming primaries.
Then they discuss GOP candidates setting a list of demands for the primary debates, with some calling them "unprecedented and unnecessary".
Also, the U.S Senate race continues for PA to decide who will replace Republican senator Pat Toomey.
