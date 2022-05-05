election

Pennsylvania's Secretary of the Commonwealth: Return ballots as soon as possible

Options for returning your mail-in ballot include mailing it, hand delivery, or use a dropbox.
By
Secretary of the Commonwealth: Return ballots as soon as possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania's primary is less than two weeks away.

While the deadline to get registered to vote has passed, the deadline to request a mail-in-ballot is quickly approaching.

It's Tuesday, May 10.

Pennsylvania's acting of secretary of the commonwealth on Thursday urged voters who use this method to send those ballots back immediately once received.

"They told us the current delivery standards are around three days. However, we are encouraging voters to return their ballots as soon as possible," said Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman.

What you need to know about Pa. primary from Committee of 70
Chapman says they've been working with the U.S. Postal Service in each county and have been told election mail will be expedited.

However, voters are still responsible for sending their ballots back. Options include mailing it, hand delivery, or using a dropbox.

"So there is a short window, where the county needs to send a mail-in ballot to voters, and voters need to return it," said Chapman. "So the message is if you're in that window, think about how you're going to return it."

Per the state, as of Thursday morning, voters have requested more than 850,000 mail-in and absentee ballots.

