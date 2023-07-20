Pa. Senator John Fetterman opens up about depression battle in Time Magazine interview

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is opening up about his battle with depression in a new interview with Time Magazine.

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

In the article, he says by the time he got treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in February he was barely able to function.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman speaks out after treatment for depression

He goes on to say he didn't actively contemplate suicide but would have welcomed death if it came.

Fetterman, who was hospitalized for a stroke in 2022, says his mental treatment has transformed him and he is so grateful.

He also encourages anybody in need to get help.