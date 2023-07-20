WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pa. Senator John Fetterman opens up about depression battle in Time Magazine interview

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, July 20, 2023 9:02PM
Fetterman opens up about depression battle in Time Magazine interview
EMBED <>More Videos

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman is opening up about his battle with depression in a new interview with Time Magazine.

The Democratic Senator's story is featured on the cover of the August issue.

In the article, he says by the time he got treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center in February he was barely able to function.

SEE ALSO: Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman speaks out after treatment for depression

He goes on to say he didn't actively contemplate suicide but would have welcomed death if it came.

Fetterman, who was hospitalized for a stroke in 2022, says his mental treatment has transformed him and he is so grateful.

He also encourages anybody in need to get help.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW