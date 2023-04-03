Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman speaks out after treatment for depression

Pa Senator Fetterman opens up about depression treatment in interview

Fetterman, 53, was released from the hospital on Friday.

Democratic Senator John Fetterman from Pennsylvania is opening up about his recent treatment for depression.

He was being treated at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for depression.

His doctors now say he is in remission.

According to Fetterman, he went into a downward spiral shortly after winning his Senate race against Republican challenger Mehmet Oz.

"I had stopped leaving my bed, I had stopped eating, I was dropping weight," Fetterman recalled. "I had stopped engaging most things that I love in my life."

He spent six weeks undergoing treatment, officials say.

Fetterman also said he plans to spend some time at home with family before returning to Washington, D.C., when the Senate reconvenes on April 17.