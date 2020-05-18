Politics

AG Josh Shapiro tackles nursing home safety during the COVID-19 pandemic

By and Niki Hawkins
On this 15-minute edition of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards is joined by Pennsylvania State Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) to discuss his opening of criminal investigations of some nursing home facilities during this coronavirus crisis.

And Elderly Care Advocate Diane Menio addresses how families can push for more transparency from long-term care facilities housing senior loved ones.


