Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park

Video shows two tractor-trailers are being unloaded and tents erected. You can see PA-TF-1 on top of the tents indicating Pennsylvania Task Force 1.
PA-Task Force 1 is one of 28 operational and deployable groups established by FEMA that can respond to a disaster.
Sources tell Action News that the sports complex is one of the sites being considered by officials as a coronavirus testing location.
No officials have commented on it just yet, but as you can see, there is a lot of activity going on at the moment.
The City of Philadelphia said as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there are 18 reported cases of the coronavirus in the city.