Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon where Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has deployed.

Video shows two tractor-trailers are being unloaded and tents erected. You can see PA-TF-1 on top of the tents indicating Pennsylvania Task Force 1.

PA-Task Force 1 is one of 28 operational and deployable groups established by FEMA that can respond to a disaster.

RELATED: Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
EMBED More News Videos

Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.



Sources tell Action News that the sports complex is one of the sites being considered by officials as a coronavirus testing location.

No officials have commented on it just yet, but as you can see, there is a lot of activity going on at the moment.

The City of Philadelphia said as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there are 18 reported cases of the coronavirus in the city.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiahealthcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Montco officials said new case of COVID-19 could be community spread
Tom Hanks shares update from self-isolation: 'We're all in this together'
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Health reporter Ali Gorman answers key questions on coronavirus
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration wants to send you a check 'in next 2 weeks'
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Number of Pennsylvania coronavirus cases rises by 20; total now 96
NJ malls, amusement centers close as COVID-19 response expands
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the US
Montco officials said new case of COVID-19 could be community spread
Eagles part ways with Malcolm Jenkins, will not exercise contract option
Show More
Philly, South Jersey suspend celebration of mass due to COVID-19
Coronavirus closures: Bath & Body Works, Macy's temporarily closing stores
N.J. principal raps about remote learning
AccuWeather: Damp Start, Dry and Milder Afternoon
Meters, kiosks, residential parking time limits not be enforced in Philly
More TOP STORIES News