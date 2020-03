Coronavirus: Pennsylvania Task Force 1 crews setting up at Citizens Bank Park

EMBED >More News Videos Are pregnant women at increased risk for the coronavirus? Is it still okay to go to events like the theater or on a cruise? Here's what you should do.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Chopper 6 was over Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday afternoon where Pennsylvania Task Force 1 has deployed.Video shows two tractor-trailers are being unloaded and tents erected. You can see PA-TF-1 on top of the tents indicating Pennsylvania Task Force 1.PA-Task Force 1 is one of 28 operational and deployable groups established by FEMA that can respond to a disaster.Sources tell Action News that the sports complex is one of the sites being considered by officials as a coronavirus testing location.No officials have commented on it just yet, but as you can see, there is a lot of activity going on at the moment.The City of Philadelphia said as of Tuesday at 1 p.m., there are 18 reported cases of the coronavirus in the city.