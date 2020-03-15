Coronavirus

Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States

Cases of the coronavirus have emerged across the country, including Philadelphia and the surrounding region.

In recent days, Pennsylvania closed schools statewide and imposed restrictions on four counties surrounding Philadelphia; a second COVID-19 death was reported in New Jersey; and Delaware declared a state of emergency.

Meanwhile, President Trump declared a national emergency while the the House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid bill.

As the way of life changes by the day, here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdccoronavirus
CORONAVIRUS
Pa. expands social distancing effort to Bucks, Chester counties
Couldn't go to Mass today? Here is this morning's service from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Aggressive measures taken across region to contain coronavirus
Coronavirus tips: What Americans need to know
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Aggressive measures taken across region to contain coronavirus
Latest numbers and updates on coronavirus in Delaware Valley
Couldn't go to Mass today? Here is this morning's service from the Archdiocese of Philadelphia
Pennsylvania expands social distancing efforts to 4 local counties
Second coronavirus death reported in NJ
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun
Dr. Fauci: 'People need to understand, things will get worse'
Show More
Avoiding new scams related to the coronavirus outbreak
Pa. state stores to close by Tues. due to COVID-19
Philly opens rec centers, provides meals for students during school shutdown
Trump's doctor says president has tested negative for novel coronavirus
4 new coronavirus cases in Philly region; Pa. total rises to 47
More TOP STORIES News