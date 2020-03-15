Cases of the coronavirus have emerged across the country, including Philadelphia and the surrounding region.
In recent days, Pennsylvania closed schools statewide and imposed restrictions on four counties surrounding Philadelphia; a second COVID-19 death was reported in New Jersey; and Delaware declared a state of emergency.
Meanwhile, President Trump declared a national emergency while the the House of Representatives passed a coronavirus aid bill.
As the way of life changes by the day, here's a look at where COVID-19 cases have appeared:
Coronavirus map: Here's where COVID-19 has spread in the United States
