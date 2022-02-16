crash

Fuel tanker truck crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike in Ft. Washington

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to assist.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tanker truck crash shuts down eastbound Pa. Turnpike in Ft. Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Traffic has come to a halt on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington after a fuel tanker flipped on the highway on Wednesday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile-marker 337.

The view from Chopper 6 shows the fuel tanker on its side, laying in a bed of foam as crews work to contain the leak.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway near the crash scene remain shut down at this time.

Authorities tell Action News the driver of the tanker was hospitalized as a precaution.

Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to assist.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniahazmattrafficcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
1 dead following crash that shut down Route 38 in NJ
2 injured after Parkside crash splits SUV in half
Driver crashes into utility pole, car lands in Philly front yard
Cars collide on railroad tracks in South Jersey
TOP STORIES
Philly drops vaccine mandate for dining, unveils COVID response levels
Police searching for gunman who shot girl outside grocery store
Video of cops breaking up NJ mall fight sparks outrage, investigation
Thousands of NJ corrections workers face vaccine mandate deadline
Zoo-a-Thon: Behind the scenes with the Philadelphia Zoo
NJ climate researchers react to NOAA sea level predictions
Bucks County man sought in stepfather's death
Show More
James Harden, Sixers and Philly fans are a match made in hoops heaven
Judge blocks release of additional records in Bob Saget death
COVID vaccine in pregnancy may protect babies after birth: CDC study
AccuWeather: Wild warmth and winds late week
Girl who vanished in 2019 found alive in hidden room under staircase
More TOP STORIES News