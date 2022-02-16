Fuel tanker truck crash shuts down Pennsylvania Turnpike in Ft. Washington

FORT WASHINGTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Traffic has come to a halt on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Fort Washington after a fuel tanker flipped on the highway on Wednesday night.It happened just after 5 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike near mile-marker 337.The view from Chopper 6 shows the fuel tanker on its side, laying in a bed of foam as crews work to contain the leak.Both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway near the crash scene remain shut down at this time.Authorities tell Action News the driver of the tanker was hospitalized as a precaution.Hazmat crews have been called to the scene to assist.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.