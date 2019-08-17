5 alpacas, 3 cows get loose in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It was a hairy situation, as five alpacas got loose Friday in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey.Police officer Eli Ramirez found the runaways on the 3000 block of Tremont Avenue, along with three cows that had also gotten out through an open gate.They were able to corral the livestock and escort them back to their home on Ivins Avenue in Cardiff.