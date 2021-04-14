Pets & Animals

5 dogs rescued from suspected dog fighting ring in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Pennsylvania SPCA rescued five dogs from a suspected dogfighting ring in North Philadelphia.

Firefighters found the dogs in crates while investigating a possible arson on the 2300 block of North 20th Street early Tuesday morning.

"Today is a stark reminder that while it may not be in the spotlight like it once was, dogfighting is still happening right here in the city of Philadelphia," said Nicole Wilson, Director of Shelter Operations and Humane Law Enforcement at the Pennsylvania SPCA.



When Animal Control Officers arrived, they found evidence of fighting, including a dog fighting ring in the property's basement.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call the Pennsylvania SPCA's Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.
