65 rescued beagles should be ready for adoption soon

Beagles rescued from hoarding situation near ready for adoption: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., October 15, 2018

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
The tale of 65 beagles rescued from a hoarding situation in Pennsylvania led to an outpouring of donations for an overwhelmed shelter housing the dogs.

Mary Shafer, the Lehigh County Humane Society's executive director, says they've run out of room to store any more food, but monetary donations are still needed.

She says the staff has been amazed at the response, and cards sent from all over the country are helping staff morale.

The dogs are all improving and they are still working to finish spaying and neutering animals.

The dogs are expected to be ready for adoption soon, possibly by next week.

She adds that during the chaos of the first day, they counted a few of the dogs twice and mistakenly thought they had 71 beagles.

