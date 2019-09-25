good news

After 400 days, shelter dog finds home fit for a Queen

MERRIAM, KS -- A Kansas shelter dog that captured hearts across the world has found a home fit for a queen.

Queen, a three-year-old terrier mix, spent more than 400 days at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas. She was waiting to be adopted and got her wish Tuesday.

Tony Peluso said he loved Queen the moment he saw her. Believe it or not, Tony wasn't aware of the viral campaign to get her a home. The movement included animal advocate Scott Poore moving into Queen's kennel last week to raise awareness.

Poore lived in a 10-foot by 7-foot room with Queen and posted videos to social media.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspets blessingpetsgood news
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD NEWS
Woman quit job to search for her beloved missing dog
Adopted! Best buds Waffles and Hemingway find forever home
SC boy receives free Disney trip after helping Dorian evacuees
Coworkers help New Jersey nurse take her take final steps into retirement
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals ambulance while paramedics were inside Philly hospital
1 dead, several injured injured after crash on I-95 in Delaware
Candles spark fire at Delaware apartment complex
13 children of firefighters killed on 9/11 graduate from FDNY
VIDEO: 5-year-old girl escapes charging coyote in front yard
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising in US
AccuWeather: Sunshine, beautiful today
Show More
Transcript released: Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
What is an impeachment inquiry?
Couple says hacker took over Nest devices, talked to them
Troubleshooters: Warning about payment apps, money transfer services like Zelle
Video shows drone dropping drugs, phone into Ohio jail
More TOP STORIES News