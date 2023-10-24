Olney Eagles football team receives major donation to fix vandalized field lights

Ron Jaworski's foundation contributed $30,000 to help a youth football team get back on their home field after an act of vandalism.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Earlier this month, 6abc reported on the Olney Eagles youth football organization, which had the lights cut from their field in an act of vandalism.

Another Eagle, Ron Jaworski, heard our report and decided to take action.

His foundation, Jaws Youth PlayBook, presented a $30,000 check to the organization in order to get the lights back on.

"We're for at-risk kids in our communities that need help. It's about play and sport and friendship and camaraderie," said Jaworski. "The $30,000 is going to get it up and running, but it's up to the local neighbors and neighborhood to keep this program going."

IBEW Local 98 sponsored the labor to repair the lights. The crew expects to have the work finished by Thursday at the earliest.

Ed Hunley, president of the Olney Eagles youth football organization, is thrilled to have received even the smallest donations from neighbors on Cash App. Jaworski's contribution took his appreciation to a whole new level.

"Because of all the help that we've been getting throughout the city, the kids are now able to do the only one thing they asked to do, is to play football in a clean and safe atmosphere," said Hunley. "And we thank you for that."

