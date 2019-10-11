bear

'You better get out of here!' Bear busted after breaking into Lake Tahoe home

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. -- A family of three bears broke into a home in Lake Tahoe. And when volunteers tried to chase them out, one cub stayed in the house.

Video of the encounter, inside the home in the community of Homewood, shows what happened next.

Someone can be heard yelling, "You better get out of here!" And the bear listened! The cub got out of the home by climbing over the staircase railing and jumping down the stairs.

A volunteer with the "Bear League" recorded the video on Wednesday and posted it on Facebook.

"It's no fun having bears in houses," the league said. "They do not tidy up after themselves."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalslake tahoefunny videobuzzworthybear cubanimal newscaught on videobearanimals
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BEAR
Bears enjoy afternoon splash in swimming pool
Man discovers bear cubs trapped inside his van, honking horn
Bear photobombs couple's wedding pictures
Bear munches on expensive grapes at California winery: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm off the coast causes flooding at Jersey Shore
Jury deadlocks in fmr. Bordentown Twp. police chief's hate-crime trial
Teacher on leave after racially-charged altercation with parent
Part of Schuylkill Expressway EB to close weekend of Oct. 11
1 dead as Southern California brush fire damages homes, prompts evacuations
Drive-by shooting injures 5 in Queen Village
Report: Man driving Kevin Hart's vintage muscle car caused crash
Show More
Tamron Hall asks why Flyers fans need 'rage room'
Arrested stalker used pupil image reflections in selfie to locate pop idol
Homeowner hit in the head with crowbar during break-in
AccuWeather: Breezy and Cooler Today, A Milder Weekend
School bus driver yells at girl to return as car approaches
More TOP STORIES News