Beaver accused of rubbernecking at traffic stop

ANCHORAGE, AK (WPVI) -- An Alaska traffic stop turned into a brush with a wildlife visitor.

The Anchorage Police Department says officers were conducting a traffic stop near Eagle River when they noticed they had an observer.

The large beaver waddled out onto the Glenn Highway and stopped to look at the two officers and then decided the better of it and fled back off the roadway back into the brush.

A posting on the department's Facebook page says ""We say it all the time: Rubbernecking is bad."
