Black Cat Cafe serves up a feast to help cats

If you have some feline lovers on your gift list this season, maybe send them to the Black Cat Café in Devon, where all of the proceeds go to the cats.It's what you may call a rescue restaurant, run by the non-profit cat rescue PALS. PALS pulls high-risk cats from shelters around the area, finds them foster and forever homes, and raises money for medical funds, among other things.The volunteer-run staff at Black Cat Cafe cook breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, and everything is homemade. The french toast is a crowd-pleaser and there are vegan options, too! Be sure to stop by the gift shop, where you can find unique cat-themed items for the cat, yourself or anyone!The cafe keeps adoptable cats and kittens in the front foyer, where the gift shop is located. The cats hang out in the cafe during the day, and go to foster homes at night!42 Berkley Rd, Devon, PA 19333