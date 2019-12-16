Pets & Animals

Black Cat Cafe serves up a feast to help cats

By Bethany Owings
If you have some feline lovers on your gift list this season, maybe send them to the Black Cat Café in Devon, where all of the proceeds go to the cats.

It's what you may call a rescue restaurant, run by the non-profit cat rescue PALS. PALS pulls high-risk cats from shelters around the area, finds them foster and forever homes, and raises money for medical funds, among other things.

The volunteer-run staff at Black Cat Cafe cook breakfast and lunch Wednesday through Sunday, and everything is homemade. The french toast is a crowd-pleaser and there are vegan options, too! Be sure to stop by the gift shop, where you can find unique cat-themed items for the cat, yourself or anyone!

The cafe keeps adoptable cats and kittens in the front foyer, where the gift shop is located. The cats hang out in the cafe during the day, and go to foster homes at night!

The Black Cat Cafe | Facebook
42 Berkley Rd, Devon, PA 19333

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfyi phillyshelter me
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash
AccuWeather: Light snow changes freezing rain, then all rain today
Fire engulfs 2 yachts at Jersey Shore marina
Man critical after shot in chest in Hunting Park
La Salle women's soccer team placed on probation after hazing probe
Malnourished dog finds forever home after 'perfect storm' in Philly
6 aides to Jeff Van Drew resign after discussion of party switch
Show More
19-year-old arrested in mercury spill at Houston shopping center
Triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia
NJ weighs bill to let those without documents get licenses
Girl, 14, suffers graze wound to hand in Philadelphia
Bettors benefit from last-second touchdowns by Eagles, Falcons
More TOP STORIES News