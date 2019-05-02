Butterfly 101 at Camden Children's Garden

fyi on the scene

Learn some fun facts about one of the world's most prolific pollinators.

By Timothy Walton
Earn your wings with Melissa Magee as she goes inside the Butterfly House at Camden Children's Garden to learn some fun facts about one of the world's most prolific pollinators. Jeff Clarke is the Garden Supervisor at Camden Children's Garden and he knows plenty about butterflies as he takes us up close with more than a half dozen species flying around the controlled habitat inside the 4-acre garden.
