Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309.

Travelers were faced with quite an unexpected scene amidst the November snow on Thursday.Video shared to Twitter by Megan Vogel shows a camel standing in the snow along Route 309 in the Philadelphia area."No big deal, just a camel on 309 in a snowstorm," Vogel tweeted.Others on social media also reported seeing the camel while in their travels.Details on why the camel was on 309 are unknown. However, an annual event planned by The Jewish Federation scheduled for Thursday evening in Center City was planned to feature a humpback camel.------