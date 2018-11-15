PETS & ANIMALS

Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309

EMBED </>More Videos

Camel spotted in snowstorm along Route 309.

Travelers were faced with quite an unexpected scene amidst the November snow on Thursday.

Video shared to Twitter by Megan Vogel shows a camel standing in the snow along Route 309 in the Philadelphia area.

"No big deal, just a camel on 309 in a snowstorm," Vogel tweeted.

Others on social media also reported seeing the camel while in their travels.

Details on why the camel was on 309 are unknown. However, an annual event planned by The Jewish Federation scheduled for Thursday evening in Center City was planned to feature a humpback camel.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalspennsylvania newscamelsnow
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
44 dead dogs found in freezers, 161 more living in filthy NJ home
Deer crashes through driver's windshield in N.J.
N.J. therapy dogs head to Southern California after fires, shooting
Shelter Me: Street Tails Rescue
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Prosecutor: GoFundMe story about helpful homeless man a hoax
AccuWeather: Winter Weather Advisories Posted for Wintry Mix Today
6abc School Closings and Early Dismissals
Chris Sowers reports from the 6abc studio terrace
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Snow continues to fall in the Lehigh County
Gray Hall reports from Mobile 6 as snow changes to rain
PennDOT readies for snow, icy covered roads
Heavy snow falls, but roads passable in Center City
Show More
Northern California fire death toll at 56; 130 missing
Driver charged in bus crash that killed 3 children pleads not guilty
Hearing reveals chilling details of fatal Southwest flight
More News