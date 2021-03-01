Pets & Animals

Cape May County Zoo welcomes new Grant's Zebra 'Lydia'

The Cape May County Zoo announced the addition of new Grant's Zebra, Lydia, on Feb. 28, 2021. (Cape May County Zoo)

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The zebra population at the Cape May County Zoo in South Jersey just got a little larger.

Zoo officials announced the arrival of one-and-a-half-year-old Grant's Zebra, Lydia, on Sunday.

She came to the zoo from the Como Park Zoo in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Lydia will be the fourth female to join the herd, with "Gretta", "Gracie" and "Zuri".

"We welcome the arrival of Lydia to our herd of Zebra and look forward to her becoming part of the Zoo family. The work our Veterinarians and Zoo staff do as part of the AZA in the area of the Species Survival Program is remarkable," said E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Park and Zoo.

Grant's Zebras can weigh between 485 and 700 pounds, with a shoulder height of 4 to 4 feet.

Zoo officials say the males on average are 10% larger than their female counterparts. Zebras have excellent eyesight and hearing and can run up to 40 mph. It is believed that they can see in color.

Grant's Zebras can live around 40 years while under the care of zoo officials.
